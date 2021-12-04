A teacher has created a cumbia to inform his students when they have failed his class; The video has gone viral on TikTok.

Social networks are, today, very useful for everyone. Beyond being those spaces where we can see content without much meaning, there are also those that have greater functionality.

Since the pandemic, TikTok has positioned itself as one of those platforms where, apparently, its content did not have great functionality; however, it is only a matter of searching to find videos that, in addition to being creative, are very useful.

This is what a high school teacher has done, who, through his TikTok account (@profejuanji), he has taken it upon himself to teach his students some interesting facts thanks to his creativity.

Now, what is causing a sensation on the social network is a video where he shows how he announces to his students that they have failed.

His initiative consists of the invention of cumbias with letters in which he tells how the students have fared in their evaluations.

So far, the video has more than 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments, which speak of the teacher’s creativity and the way in which he creates an important connection with his students.

In this sense, it is known that it is difficult for students when they receive the news that they have been failed, especially because, in some cases, teachers have very particular ways of communicating it.

Now, thanks to social networks, it is not only possible to have better communication with students, but it is also possible to avoid past practices and develop new discursive ways to express any event.

In this way, @profejuanji he has created a special style to deliver this terrible news to the students through the cumbia “Your bosses don’t love me”, by Grupo Ensamble, although modifying the lyrics in such a way that he tells them why they were rejected.

Part of the teacher’s letter reads as follows: “I am telling you that you have failed, you did not pass the subject. We will have to see each other in the extra, better not worry and start studying ”.

The teacher, from what can be seen, has a fairly large community on his TikTok account. As of today, it has more than 780 thousand followers and more than 26 million likes among all its contents, which have had a great response from the users who follow it.

This has also put on the table the fact that times have changed enormously, where the use of social networks is vital in the relationship between teacher and student, being a very wide communication channel and because all kinds of ideas can be expressed. that do not fit in a traditional classroom.

