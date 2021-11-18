In social networks, a user bragged about the Christmas gift that her brother gave her.

It is a makeup product of the L’Oréal Paris brand, which went viral earlier this year among several tiktokers.

The holidays are very close to arriving and, as is traditional, people are starting to spend large amounts of money on their Christmas gifts.

This is the case that was reported on Twitter, where a user announced the Christmas gift that her brother gave her (as she relates in her post), and that it is about the Infallible 24H Compact Powders of the L’Oréal brand Paris, the same ones that at the beginning of the year went viral on TikTok.

Me telling my brother out of the blue to buy me makeup for Christmas // my brother buying me things ???

In fact, the brand, on that occasion, launched the challenge -one of the main marketing strategies of recent years- # Infaillible24hrsfreshwear, which consisted of tiktokers testing the effectiveness of said product and showing it to all their followers with in order to find potential consumers.

L’Oréal Paris’s strategy was a success, so much so that this product ended up being sold out and it was only possible to find it through platforms such as Amazon, since it became extremely popular among Internet users.

This is the reason why the Twitter user’s post draws attention, since it is a makeup that is not easy to find and, for this reason, it has been priced quite a bit.

Social networks, today, have become ideal commercial platforms for brands that want to reach millions of users or consumers / customers.

After the arrival of the pandemic, within the range of social networks that already existed, TikTok appeared to define, in some way, the course to follow in terms of content creation and viralization.

It is not only about making products known, but about exhibiting them in such a way that their presence is counted by millions of views on the ByteDance platform.

Faced with the long confinement derived from the emergence of Covid-19, brands and / or companies adapted to their digital strategies in order not to lose a beat and continue to add successes in a period where everything predicted a significant decline in practically all industries. .

In this way, TikTok appeared as that ideal site for various companies to find a creative and simple way to reach new customers. Among a long list of brands that adapted to the Chinese social network, L’Oréal Paris was one of those that took advantage of the virality offered by tiktokers.

Thus, the brand launched a challenge that immediately went viral on the platform thanks to the hashtag # Infaillible24hrsfreshwear, which, in a matter of minutes, reached more than four million views.

Undoubtedly, we continue to see how, today, social networks have been transformed in such a way that, even using them to chat or message with other users is one of the least recurrent practices.

Now, they are, among other things, reporting instruments, commercial showcases, content platforms and a great resource for brands regarding their marketing strategies. marketing.

