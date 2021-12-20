All Shingeki no Kyojin fans have a great fondness for the amazing transformations shown by the skillful characters of shifting titans. In the last season of Attack on Titan there have been some of the biggest changes and twists in the plot.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, in this final arc, we will see Reiner, the owner of the Armored Titan, who has become a character loved by the fan base who has even decided to recreate one of his iconic scenes in 3d animation.

Lewivfx has posted on Reddit one of the best Shingeki no kyojin (Attack on Titan) animations where we see how our warrior from Marley’s army reaches an enemy nation. Although, instead of putting him in the place of the fearsome infiltrated enemy that we met in the first seasons of the anime, here we see him as a great ally.

While in the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titans) this attack was animated by the MAPPA studio, here we see the work of LEWIVFX that has demonstrated all the power of Reiner in a cinematic version that will not disappoint any fan.

Something surprising about this work is that it managed to capture the internal conflict that this character has, after having fought for years under the orders of Marley’s army, he seems to have developed a type of post-traumatic stress.

The great work they have done for this animation of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) has led the Reddit fan community of this franchise to speculate about a possible launch of an FPS video game, set in this incredible world of titans and hunters.