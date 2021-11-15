In the week that Bitcoin (BTC) promoted one of the biggest updates in its history, the implementation of the Taproot soft fork, the two best-known memecoins on the market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) surpassed BTC in the interest of users and the number of searches on Google.

The Google Trends tool, which allows you to track the most searched terms and words on the largest search engine on the Internet, revealed that terms assigned to the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency scored 44/100, while terms associated with Dogecoin they obtained a score of 14/100.

Meanwhile, the terms associated with Taproot remained at ‘only’ 7/100 demonstrating that investors in the crypto market are more interested in new investment opportunities than technical aspects and updates that can make Bitcoin better, faster and more private.

Over the past 12 months, interest in DOGE (in yellow) AND SHIBA (in blue) has been greater than that of Taproot (in red). Source: Google Trends.

BNB and Shib poised for all-time highs

Cryptocurrency investors’ interest in the Shib memecoin can be partly explained by its performance over the year, as the cryptocurrency surged more than 10,000% in 2021, leading to holders becoming millionaires in less than 12 months. .

In October alone, Shib rose 800%, setting a new all-time high for its price, and although a correction caused the cryptocurrency’s price to drop around 30%, analysts like Scott Melker believe it is set for a new record in the month of November.

Melker notes that Shiba Inu looks bullish after overcoming diagonal resistance that has kept competitor Dogecoin down in recent weeks.

“I bought it because it’s blowing up the stops and I think it could go back to the highs … That thing has a lot of volume. We’re seeing this four-hour candle being the biggest in a couple of days, popping. I love it. My goal is here ($ 0.000089), “he said.

According to the analyst known as Smart contract, another cryptocurrency that is about to surpass its all-time high is Binance Coin (BNB).

The analyst has already been right with important movements in the crypto-asset market such as in June 2018, when Bitcoin was trading above $ 5,500, and predicted that BTC would reach $ 3,200, which indeed happened a few months later.

Now, in the case of BNB, he notes that the chart points to a vertiginous rise that could take the cryptocurrency above $ 800.