After signing a second year of life full of news such as a new version for PS5 or Xbox Series; a new hero (Clint Barton as Hawkeye), as well as his own Operation; the largest expansion ever released (War for Wakanda with Black Panther); or the arrival of Spider-Man exclusively for PlayStation, Marvel’s Avengers could be finalizing its first big news for the year 2022.

Although at the moment its roadmap has not been revealed nor has it been mentioned if the game will receive more characters or expansions, the DualShockers medium has echoed that She-Hulk will be the next character to join Square Enix’s in-game superhero roster. Twitter user Miller has even reported that Krizia Basses, known for her work as Ximena on the Arcane series, will play the female green giant. The source is considered reliable after previously teasing that Kratos’ voice actor in God of War, Christoper Judge, would be the voice of Black Panther.

Krizia Bajos will be playing Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk when she appears in Marvel’s Avengers pic.twitter.com/u5yinWl8vT – Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) December 30, 2021

Are there still doubts as to whether the information is true? Well, although it is not confirmed by Square Enix or the developer Crystal Dynamics, the truth is that the actress herself retweeted Miller’s original tweet quoting him with the green love heart emoji. After practically confirming his role, Bajos deleted the tweet (perhaps due to a wake-up call). In this way, we can only wait for official news, although with everything mentioned it is practically seen for sentence so much that Marvel’s Avengers will continue to expand for free in 2022 and it will be necessary to see if She-Hulk is its first novelty of the year.

A job offer anticipates the remake of a great RPG saga for PS5

That said, we remind you that the She-Hulk series for Disney + recently showed its first images. The Tatiana Maslany-starring series will feature Mark Ruffalo returning as the Hulk and Tim Roth as Abomination; It will also be released in 2022.

Related topics: Bandai namco

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe