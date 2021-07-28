Xbox Game Pass It is currently one of the flagship symbols of Microsoft and of its entire video game-oriented brand. The company has made a great effort in recent years to grow its subscriber base, and by April of this year they reached 23 million users. Xbox has maintained its service full of updates, with exclusive games arriving every three months, games that arrive on the platform at launch and month after month adding new titles to its catalog. Now however former PlayStation CEO Shawn Layden, ensures that this market model not sustainable for the future of video games.

Shawn layden, former CEO of PlayStation, commented during an interview to GamesIndutry what his perspective was regarding the future of video games. It was at this point that the former PlayStation manager decided to comment on the position that Xbox Game Pass occupies in the market, and Layden expressed his concerns and your doubts on how sustainable this model was in the long term.

Layden says that «It’s very difficult to launch a $ 120 million game on a subscription service that charges $ 9.99 a month. If you take out the account, you will need to have 500 million subscribers before you start to recover your investment«. Besides this, the former CEO assured that «that’s why you need to take a losing position and try to grow that base. But still, if there are only 250 million consoles out there, you’re not going to have half a billion subscribers …«.

Layden’s statements they are not obvious. Considering elusive which has been Xbox and Phil Spencer regarding the profitability of Xbox Game Pass is concerned, it is interesting to know a little background about it. Xbox keep growing your service, and rumors suggested that Nintendo Switch could receive Xbox Game Pass very soon. Although Layden’s words they ensure that this service model is not profitable, some analysts assure that it is the perfect tool to minimize risks.