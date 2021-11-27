Florian Munteanu, actor who plays Razor Fist, has confessed that he would like to face an X-men in the Marvel Studios films

Actor Florian Munteanu who played Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has recently shared where he would like to see his character in a sequel and his desire to fight Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The German-Romanian actor, who made a name for himself as a heavyweight boxer, transitioned to acting in Creed 2, where he played the son of Ivan Drago. It has now become part of Hollywood’s largest franchise, as its Razor Fist character featured heavily in Shang-Chi earlier this year.

Razor Fist was an interesting addition to the MCU, as the character’s sword arm made him a good match against Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. The new villain was crucial to the phenomenal bus action sequence at the beginning of the film, and each of his subsequent appearances in the film established the character as a formidable henchman working for Wenwu. The film ends with Razor Fist in the Ten Rings complex, working under Shang-Chi’s sister, Xialing, who took over the organization after her father.

In a new interview with Comic Book MovieMunteanu spoke about what he would like to see happen to the character in a Shang-Chi sequel. The actor said that he believes there are many stories to tell about him and that he would like to delve into his emotional side. He also expressed his desire to see the character take on Wolverine.

This is what he said:

“Oh, that is a difficult question. That’s a tough question, bro. First of all, I am not revealing too much with this is that I feel like I want to show the emotional side of Razor Fist. I feel like there is a lot behind the mask, behind that physique, he is a guy who has a lot of heart and who definitely has a backstory that is interesting to tell, so I want to delve into that, showing that he is more than just a soldier. Even though we see values ​​like loyalty, he sticks with Wenwu to the end, until he realizes that, okay, he has no choice but to join the other party, so they make it out alive. There are many values ​​there, I feel that family is very important to him and the Ten Rings became his family, so it would be interesting to see how he got there and what the whole story was around that, how he lost his arm.

There’s a lot to tell about this character, as you know, in the comics, he has two swords and a beautiful showdown, and the fans send me stuff from the comics where Razor Fist actually meets Wolverine, which I think would be a cool showdown, sheet against sheet. That sounds great to me, so I feel like there is a lot of potential. “

At this point, neither the future of Wolverine nor that of Razor Fist in the MCU is known, although it is presumable that the latter will reappear in some Marvel Studios movie or series sooner rather than later. As mentioned above, Razor Fist is still working on the Ten Rings, so he could possibly appear in a Disney + series or a Shang-Chi sequel. As for Wolverine, Marvel is working to introduce the X-Men to the MCU, but even when that happens, it is unknown if the character will be included. Hugh Jackman is synonymous with the character, so the studio will no doubt have trouble finding a replacement for him. For that reason, the X-Men may need to be fully established in the MCU before Wolverine is introduced.

Although Razor Fist was not the most crucial character in the overall Shang-Chi story, he is a character who is ready for further exploration in a sequel or TV series. Exploring more of the Ten Rings organization could be a great idea for a Disney + miniseries, which could also dedicate an entire episode to Razor Fist. A deleted scene from Shang-Chi recently revealed that the character was supposed to die in the movie, thus suggesting that Marvel may have plans for Razor Fist in future projects.

Shang-Chi and the ten rings is now available in Disney + and the sale in DVD and Blu-ray