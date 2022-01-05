Shakshuka recipe: delicious vegetarian and inexpensive dish

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

We are going to teach you how to make a typical recipe from the countries of the Middle East in a simple way. This dish stands out for its high nutritional density.

Last update: 04 january, 2022

The shakshuka It is a vegetarian recipe that it is made from eggs and tomato sauce and that constitutes a plate of high nutritional density. It can be included in the context of a healthy eating regimen in order to reduce the risk of deficits.

Before starting, it should be noted that we are dealing with an elaboration of areas of the Middle East. It has similar versions in Turkey. Now, it is characterized by using enough culinary spices in the recipe, which makes it a very tasty dish.

Shakshuka ingredients

To make an exquisite shakshuka you will need the following ingredients:

8 eggs

2 cloves of garlic

2 bay leaves

3 large onions.

2 whole cayenne.

Salt and pepper to taste.

1/2 tablespoon thyme.

2 large red bell peppers.

6 large ripe tomatoes.

1 pinch of saffron threads.

1 teaspoon of sweet paprika.

2 teaspoons of brown sugar.

1/2 tablespoon of cumin seeds.

2 teaspoons of chopped fresh parsley.

75 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil.

Eggs are part of this preparation, so it is valid to say that it is a vegetarian dish, but not vegan.

Step by Step

Will have to start placing extra virgin olive oil in the bottom of a saucepan, subsequently introducing the cumin seeds over high heat for 1 minute. In parallel, the peppers are washed and cut into strips. They are then added to the casserole and cooked for 5 minutes over medium heat.

The next thing to go into the container will be the onions, along with the garlic cloves; all in small pieces. After 5 or 10 minutes, when the mixture has taken on color, add the sugar and the spices and herbs, sautéing over low heat for 5 more minutes.

Now is the time to wash and chop the tomatoes, placing them in the pan together with the cayenne, saffron, salt and freshly ground pepper. From here the fire goes down and the cooking process is continued for another 10 minutes. It may be necessary to add a little water.

It only remains to remove the bay leaves and prepare the eggs. For the latter, the ingredients are cracked and placed on top of the sauce, covering the casserole and leaving it to cook for 5 minutes.

After time they will be curdled, although it is possible to stir the egg whites with the vegetables with a spoon to speed up the process, without breaking the yolk. To end, salt is sprinkled over the yolks and chopped parsley and coriander are added. It is recommended to serve with hot pita bread.

Shakshuka benefits

The inclusion of shakshuka in the context of a varied and balanced diet can generate a number of health benefits. They are as follows.

Improved muscle health

Eggs have the highest quality protein in them. These nutrients are essential to achieve a good functioning of the muscle mass, avoiding the development of chronic pathologies that affect the lean percentage or strength. This is evidenced by a research published in the journal BioMed Research International.

Prevents vitamin D deficiency

In addition to protein, eggs contain another vitally important nutrient for humans: vitamin D. Few foods are able to provide this element, necessary to maintain homeostasis. In fact, a deficit of it has proved increase the risk of developing complex diseases.

Helps delay aging

The vegetables and spices contained in this recipe provide a large amount of phytochemicals with antioxidant capacity. These elements neutralize the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. The importance of phytonutrients is reflected in a study published in the journal Food Chemistry.

The phytonutrients in vegetables are antioxidants, which is why they block free radicals, which are involved in aging.

Make shakshuka at home the easy way

It is easy to prepare at home a delicious plate of shakshuka. It provides a large amount of essential nutrients, necessary to keep the body in good working order.

Lastly, keep in mind that it will be necessary to promote a series of lifestyle habits if the goal is to be healthy. Not only is it enough to eat well, but the fact of doing physical exercise on a regular basis will be decisive.

It might interest you …