During the broadcast of Dragon Ball Super, the memes about Shaggy Ultra Instinct They took over the majority of internet forums, turning one of the protagonists of the famous Scooby Doo cartoon series into an intrepid fighter, with a power capable of facing anyone, even the gods of destruction in some fanarts.

Earlier this week, the existence of the rumored Warner Bros brawler, the one known as Warner Bros Multiversus, was confirmed and now we have learned that Shaggy Ultra Instinct is now a reality, and that we will have the possibility of controlling it as one of the characters in this new game.

Shaggy Ultra Instinct is now a reality

It has been thanks to the publication of Nibellion by which we have been able to know that Shaggy Ultra Insitinct will be present at Warner Bros Multiversus. As we can see in the video excerpt, the character will have a “transformation”, which will apparently increase his power.

A new leak reveals a multitude of details of Warner Bros Multiversus

Without going any further, we can see how Shaggy, in his “ultra instinct” mode, faces Superman, giving him a punch that is capable of throwing the man of steel off stage.

There is no doubt that there will be a large part of the internet that celebrates the arrival of this character to a video game, something that had been requested even for Mortal Kombat 11, but that never came true. Now many players They will be able to control Shaggy Ultra Instinct when Warner Bros Multiversus hits the market.