Gearbox crowned its star franchise, Borderlands, with an excellent third part, which was praised by both critics and press, and which followed the path they formed with Borderlands 2. But it seems that after the launch of Borderlands 3, bad news has come from the developer studio, since Several veteran developers who worked on Borderlands 3 have left Gearbox, leaving a significant gap in different jobs.

As we can read in the middle Axios, Gearbox has lost several important figures within the studio (such as the creative director, the art director or the senior producer, for example), something that, first of all, It seems like a pretty hard hit, but it seems like it isn’t.. They had very important positions in a project that is still in the very early stages of development, and that is what has softened the departure of the veterans, since this project has a long, long way to go.

As Gearbox reports, the workers have left in good manners and wish them the best in their future, so it seems like there hasn’t been any giant issue between the veterans and the studio. Let’s hope that these positions will be replaced by people of the same talent, or superior, and the project in hand will come to fruition..