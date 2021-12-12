Christmas is approaching and teleworking proliferates even more. Although many have returned to the office, there are many others who continue to telecommute. In any case, today we will show you a list of Xiaomi products that can be really useful for working from home.

My Desktop Monitor 27





The monitor is one of the key parts of teleworking, whether you have a laptop or a tower, this can be an element that can increase your productivity, since you can perform several tasks at the same time by jumping between windows.

In this case it is a large monitor with a good quality panel with very few frames and different connections so you can use different devices from the same place.

Bluetooth mouse





Having a Bluetooth mouse that is compatible with different devices can be very useful. This one makes little noise and will allow you to be very precise when navigating. It has two buttons that will help you skip steps in a simple way and there is even the possibility of adapting their sensitivity.

Xiaomi X-HLK4041GL Mi Dual Mode Wireless Mouse Silent Edition, Black

Extreme battery





Even though you’re most likely home Having an external battery when you don’t have a plug handy is never a bad option. This is quite compact and has two outlets, so it is possible to recharge two devices at the same time.

Xiaomi 10000MAH MI Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact

Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort





If you are looking for some wired headsets to deal with the thousands of video calls that have arrived on the occasion of teleworking, these may be perfect for you. They are comfortable and stylish.

Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort – Hi-Res Headphones, White

My Lcd Writing Tablet





Despite the fact that Xiaomi has the Xioami Pad 5 in its catalog, this board can be really useful for take quick notes, it is very easy to erase and use.

Xiaomi Mi LCD Writing Tablet 13.5 “

Xiaomi desk lamp





The Xiaomi goosenecks are really useful to increase the luminosity of the desk and to be able to have a concentrated lighting. This is very useful both to study and to work. In addition, by being able to regulate in a simple way, both the angle and the luminosity.

Xiaomi Mi LED Desk Lamp 1S – Desk flex

WiFi router





Internet connection is the key to teleworking, therefore, it is advisable to invest in a router that is better than the one that operators usually offer. This offers the possibility of manage different devices. Furthermore, as it has a minimalist design, it goes completely unnoticed.