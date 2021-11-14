As a child my father always bought me velcro slippers because he said they were easier to put on, more comfortable and that thus he did not waste time tying and untying. At the time I hated them because all my classmates wore lace-up shoes, I will not deny it.

But since everything in fashion is cyclical, this type of slip-on sneakers that we used to wear when we were little have also returned. And is that brands like Veja, Vans and even Adidas or Stella McCartney They have jumped on the comfort bandwagon with proposals with velcro or, directly, without any type of closure (the calls slip on). We have compiled some of our favorites in both formats:

Velcro





First of all we have the Velcro version of the classic Stan Smith from Adidas, with gold details on the tongue and heel. 100 euros.





We also have this model of Veja, one of Kate Middleton’s favorite brands, with green details on the heel. A classic design made of skin that we can use in our day to day. 135 euros.





Also large firms such as Isabel marant They have joined the velcro and this is our favorite model. 290 euros.

Models slip on





One of the first models that comes to mind if we think of sneakers slip on Are the classic white Vans (How famous they have become this year for The Squid Game). And we have found a lowered model with a lot of platform. 39.90 euros 29.90 euros.





Also Adidas has models slip on and one of our favorites are these Superstar for 90 euros.





Other model of Adidas, this time more similar to the first Vans, are these Nizza slip on off-white made in cloth which are also discounted 70 euros 49 euros.





And finally we have this model of Tommy hilfger without laces made of skin They stand out for the elastic with the colors of the brand. 109 euros.

Tommy Hilfiger slip on sneakers





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @sheep

Photos | La Redoute, Adidas, MyTheresa