The Xiaomi Pad Keyboard is really complete. Although it may seem like just a keyboard, it is much more than that, as we showed in the review. Today we will show you how to take advantage of its shortcuts, one of its most hidden and functional features of this accessory.

What are keyboard shortcuts?

Keyboard shortcuts are defined as the conjunction of keys that you must press to perform actions or access certain places that would normally take many more steps. Some of the most popular are those that have to do with actions like copy and paste. But in this case Xiaomi has taken it to another level.

The keyboard shortcuts on the Xiaomi Pad they will allow you not only to copy and paste content, but to go to different menus and even open applications in a very simple way.

The shortcuts of the Xiaomi Pad Keyboard





Although it is likely that in the future Xiaomi will include more shortcuts, since it is an option that depends on the software. Now we show you the ones that are available at this time. You must bear in mind that all are activated with the “Command” symbol very popular on Mac, but totally unknown on Windows:

Open control center : ⌘ + M

: ⌘ + M Open multitasking : ⌘ + Tab

: ⌘ + Tab Lock device : ⌘ + L

: ⌘ + L Partial screenshot : ⌘ + Shift + A

: ⌘ + Shift + A Notification bar : ⌘ + N

: ⌘ + N Go to home screen : ⌘ + D

: ⌘ + D Screenshot: ⌘ + A

You should bear in mind that having changed the keyboard mapping, some keys may have moved, although in the vast majority of cases there should be no problem. Keep in mind that these commands are not customizable.