In addition to enjoying the pleasure of opening a box each day, what we like most about the beauty Advent calendars is their ability to discover new beauty products. They are a great way to approach a firm and learn about many of their products at a stroke and then decide what to buy. And if you like natural cosmetics, Mi Rebotica’s is a must.

With a design that imitates the snowy doors of a pharmacy at Christmas, it includes veinticuatro natural products made in Spain. And it seems to us the ideal way to start in natural cosmetics or in the universe of the firm made in Spain, which is wonderful.





Among the products that it includes, there is no shortage of the best sellers of the firm, those that have made it famous and are sold out all the time like the cherry-scented onion extract shampoo which helps to strengthen hair, detangling conditioner from the same range that hydrates and cares for the hair fiber, in addition to stimulating hair growth and ultra-nourishing repairing mask ideal for dry, curly, colored and damaged hair after the sun or aggressive treatments.

He too Firming Body Serum and High Tolerance Fat Burning Gel, one of the firm’s successes during the pandemic.

And one of our favorite products, the Plumping Lip Oil. An anti-aging lip balm made with natural oils that provides volume and hydration to the lips and does not leave our toiletry bag.

In addition, if you are a user of the firm and you love the fragrances with which they wrap their shipments, you will love the mikado that comes, because it brings that sweet aroma.





Its price? 169 euros 99 euros.





Complete list of products included

