Wearing a dress when the temperatures drop can be quite an adventure, but it is a real pleasure if we opt for knitted models that are very warm. If we bet on thick fabrics and models with a high neck, we have in our hands a garment that we really want to wear and that allows us to play with fancy stockings or high boots. In the Zara catalog we find several knitted dresses (be they short, midi or long) that we will wear non-stop until well into spring.

1 Short knit dresses
2 Midi and long knit dresses

Short knit dresses

Over the last few seasons, midi and toe-length models have been the most popular, but we shouldn’t forget short dresses. To show them off and not freeze to death trying, we recommend opting for lined or even thermal socks. The best thing about minidresses? They are great to combine with over the knee boots and that these take all the prominence.

Short high neck dress. 29.95 euros.

Short perkins neck dress. 25.95 euros.

Short jacquard print dress. 29.95 euros.

Midi and long knit dresses

The coolest ones may prefer models that cut below the knees. They are very fashionable and they are to die for with a tight belt. In addition, they are ideal to wear with sports shoes or ankle boots. This time, we would put the tall boots aside. Zara gives wings to models in basic colors, which are easy to combine.

Oversized knitted dress. 39.95 euros.

Knitted midi dress. 39.95 euros.

Perkins neck dress. 25.95 euros.

Wool dress. 49.95 euros.

Long checked dress. 29.95 euros.

Long striped dress. 49.95 euros.

Photographs | Zara

