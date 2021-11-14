The boots above the knee gave a lot (but a lot) last season and this autumn-winter 2021/2022 they promise to continue in the front line. The street style This is how he defends it and we are not left to one side. Fashion girls They wear them with minidresses or miniskirts, although we can also choose to dress them with skinny pants. In this way, they take on all the prominence of our styling. Take note of these models that fit different budgets and that range from a comfortable sole track up to a daring high heel.









Asos Koala boots They remind us a lot of Stella McCartney’s iconic Skyla model that is so fashionable. With a fitted body, a zip fastening to the side, a round toe and an XXL platform sole, these boots promise to be comfortable and look great with a mini skirt. 62.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Koala Over The Knee Heeled Boots In Black





We continue in the Asos catalog to find cream-colored thigh-high boots. Featuring a high heel, a slightly tapered toe and a side zip fastening, this style is from the Truffle Collection and is on sale at Asos. 69.99 euros , 48.99 euros.

Truffle Collection Heeled Thigh High Boots





We jump to the El Corte Inglés website. In it we find these Pons Quintana boots, musketeer type in black with XXL track sole and 7.5-centimeter high block heel. On the sole there is a detail in leather color. 275 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Pons Quintana women’s boots musketeer type in black





In a similar vein we discover thiss over the knee boots in leather and stretch fabric, round toe and serrated rubber sole track. They are from Eqüitare. 225 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Eqüitare Women’s Over Knee Combination Boots





Those looking for a model of Cuban heel have this style option cowboy of Alma en Pena. These black suede over the knee boots have stud detailing. The height of the heel is 7 centimeters and the height of the shaft is 52 centimeters. 149.95 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Women’s black suede musketeer boots





Among the H&M alternatives we find these faux fur boots with a soft snug over-the-knee shank. The side zipper and the back loop make it easy to put on. They have a knit lining and synthetic leather insoles. The sole is type track and the 6.5 centimeter heel. 59.99 euros.

Synthetic leather boots with a soft close-fitting shaft above the knee.





Finally, an elegant leather model in dark gray with soft reed knee-length and chunky coated heel. They have a cotton twill lining and leather insoles. The soles are made of rubber and the heel is 6 centimeters. 179 euros.

Leather boots with a soft knee-high shaft and a thick coated heel.





