We do not know what do the bags have, but it is one of the essential accessories and fashion world favorites. Every season, luxury brands launch new models with the intention of turning them into the it bag of the moment, however this time we look at the new Mango collection. There we find designs that follow current trends but are accompanied by cheap and interesting prices.

In Jared The new collection of Zara bags seems to be taken from a luxury store: in full color and with a lot of rhinestones

A look at …

MANGO HOUSE

For XXL size lovers

Although over the years handbags have been turning into accessories that have been dwindling little by little, the Spanish firm wants to go back to the beginning. For this reason, it proposes a selection of designs where the XL size is present and allows us to carry the house on our shoulders again.





Shopper bag with fringed detail, 69.99 euros.





Curly wool bag, 49.99 euros.





Medium handle bag with knot details, 39.99 euros.





Textured shopper bag, 49.99 euros.

The quilted bags that create trends

Quilted bags have always worked, but the firm goes further and presents unique models that seem to be taken from a luxury catalog. With prices that do not exceed 40 euros, these designs could become your next obsession -who warns is not a traitor-.





Two-color padded bag, 39.99 euros.





Multi-position padded bag, 25.99 euros.





Diamond chain bag, 29.99 euros.

Photos | Mango