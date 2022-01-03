If you are one of those always wears black, or at least, you choose it when you don’t know what to wear, this week’s streetstyle is specially designed for you. Wearing black does not have to be boring because it allows many possibilities. A good collection of black leather sweatshirts, jackets or jackets allows you very cool looks that do not go out of style.





The black shirts They are a good option to go out to party or when we want to go something more elegant. They look great with jeans and also, of course, with black pants.





In Amazon we find this reduced black shirt by Jack & Jones to put us over and over again.

Jack & amp; Jones Jjprparma Shirt L / s Noos Shirt, Schwarz (Black / Super Slim), L for Men

In stores we can find many black sets, with stripes, with marked stitching, and let’s recognize what they always say about black: it is elegant and stylish.









In your closet you can not miss one black jacket that combines well with everything and with which to give an informal touch to your look. The new collection of Bershka brings us a model that we think is super practical and stylish.





Another key piece of the wardrobe with the black blazers, that so many elegant looks solve us.





If you want to give this garment a more modern touch, try the faux fur blazer that Bershka brings us.





Black also allows us more risks, more innovative and designer garments, such as illustrations or belted jackets.









Photos | Imaxtree

