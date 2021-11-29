The Christmas It is at the end of the day and with it, the moment to meet with our family and friends, toasting with a glass of cava to celebrate a party almost normally. That is why there is a special wish to bring out the good crockery, the most elegant table linen and the most neat glassware.

If you still don’t have a set of champagne toast glasses at home, take a look at this elegant and disparate selection that we have found on Amazon, capable of accommodating almost all styles and budgets:

The first of our options is also one of the simplest and therefore a safe bet. It is a set of glass glasses with an elongated silhouette without baroque details, just six glasses of resistant design with the idea that they will last us many years (even if we use them frequently).

In addition, it is a set featuring Amazon’s Choices black label, an average note of 4.3 stars and that we can find reduced today for only 14.80 12.60 euros (the complete set).





Luminarc Flute Glass for Sparkling Wines, 6 Glasses, 6 Unit (Pack of 1), 6

In a totally different line we have this set of crystal glasses with a baroque design, made of a type of glass (rcr luxion) of Italian origin, which boasts high quality and also creates a luminous effect capable of reflecting lights and glitters.

The central brocade pattern is as timeless as it is elegant and is the ideal bet if we are looking for a special glass (for very special moments). We can find them on Amazon (where they have an average rating of 4.5 stars) for 34.76 euros, the set of six glasses.





RCR 26327020006 Crystal Oasis / Prosecco Champagne Glasses, Set of 6, Dishwasher Safe, Birthdays, New Owners, Events & Occasions

If we want something more risky, we have this set of elongated champagne glasses in stainless steel in golden color. A design so practical that it will keep our cava or champagne much longer cold (in case the toast gets longer …). In addition, as it is a golden color, we can easily combine them with any tableware or even with other sets of glasses.

Each cup has a 285 milliliter capacity and its matte finish coating is BPA free. We can find them for sale on Amazon for 34.99 euros, the complete set of six glasses.





Gold Champagne Glasses, Matte Stainless Steel Glass Set

Unlike the previous ones, these champagne glasses have a minimalist and yet very modern finish. It is a set of four transparent glass goblets with a very original asymmetric goblet silhouette.

A game that despite its modernist detailIt will fit perfectly with glasses from another collection, from a baroque-style glassware to an even more classic one. We can find them on Amazon today for only 18.99 euros. . Plus, they’re dishwasher safe, so we don’t have to worry about scrubbing.





Champagne Glass 18cl, Set of 2, Crystal Champagne Glasses, in Gift Box, Perfect gift for marriage, anniversary, Natale (180 ML)

Finally, if you prefer to emulate the classic style of old Hollywood movies – or you are simply more akin to vintage style – you will surely find these classic Champagne glasses perfect and very elegant. A design to toast as our grandmothers did and that is now back in fashion.





Krosno Glasses Flute Wedding Champagne Glasses | 6 Piece Set | 240 ML | Harmony Collection Use at Home, Restaurant and Parties | Microwave and Dishwasher Safe

These glasses with a minimalist finish – ideal to combine with other collections of glasses for wine, water, etc. – are signed by Krosno, come in a set of six with 240 milliliters each and are dishwasher safe. We find them on Amazon for 35.95 euros.

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

