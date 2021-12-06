“They were conscious and were taken out of their cars by the medical services present. They were transferred by ambulance and by helicopter to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital” in Jeddah.

After stalling his engine on the same starting grid, 18-year-old Pourchaire was hit from behind by 20-year-old Fittipaldi and grandson of former Formula 1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

The race was immediately interrupted and after resuming 40 minutes later, it was permanently suspended after a new accident without seriousness and a red flag.

The start of the Formula 1 Grand Prix, on the same urban circuit of Yedá, very fast and very dangerous, is scheduled for 20:30 local (12:30 central Mexico).