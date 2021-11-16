Cristiano Ronaldo, at Euro 2020, said at a press conference: “Don’t drink Coca-Cola, drink water.” Yesterday, Aleksandar Mitrovic, after celebrating his goal against Portugal and Serbia at the FIFA Qatar 2022 Cup, raised a can of the same brand.

Serbian fans say the striker mischievously targeted Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The striker went out onto the empty field in Lisbon and ran towards the small group of Serbian fans with a Coca-Cola can held high,” he publishes. The Sun.

In the networks, those who know what happened in Europe during the Euro say that the Serbian player’s action was “to show Cristiano that you can drink coca and keep scoring goals,” says a Twitter user.

Ronaldo’s Portugal needed just one point in the match against Serbia to finish as Group A leaders and qualify for Qatar 2022.

A goal from Renato Sanches in two minutes of play apparently already gave the Portuguese team the ticket to the World Cup.

However, Dusan Tadic’s equalizer came followed by a dramatic 90th-minute header from Fulham star Mitrovic, which turned the score around and left Serbia as group winners and Portugal in the playoffs.

The goal sent Ronaldo collapsing on the pitch, almost in tears.

In June, a simple incident turned into Coca-Cola’s worst brand lesson and a sponsorship strategy disaster. The person in charge: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sports sponsorships are a market that moves billions of dollars and this is due to the interest that brands have in products that are behind athletes, teams and events, which become very important consumer references in the market, where a well placed product is the greatest success.

At the beginning of a press conference during the European national team championship, Cristiano saw a couple of Coca-Cola bottles in front of his microphone, took them, exchanged them for a bottle of water and shot: a “water, Coca-Cola pff “.