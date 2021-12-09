The time has come to start plot to think what outfit are we going to wear during all the Christmas events (company dinner, family reunions, copious meals with friends and a long etcetera) that are going to start. happen over the next few days. The Christmas is here and it requires dressing up, that’s why Zara returns with new proposals where sequins are the only guests.

Proposals in full color

Far from opting for classic and simple tones, the firm opts for designs lined with sequins where bright colors are the main attraction. From purple to electric blue without neglecting pinks or green tones.













In addition, total look they are carried without fear of excesses. In this way, these proposals add light, life and originality to our wardrobe.









When in doubt, gold is a good option

Synonymous with festive color, gold will always spruce up any style. Perfect for celebrating Christmas in style, these pieces promise to create outfits luxury in the future (whether for weddings or other events).





NP Waist Shiny Sequined Loose Pants Party Pants Street Pants, gold, M





The sobriety of the color black

Mini dress, black and sequins, here is a trio of aces that together create exceptional pieces. Zara knows it and conquers us with these proposals capable of staying by our side until the end of the day.









Fasumava Women's Plus Size Winter Warm Sequin Bodycon Mini Dresses Black 3XL Read: ideal pieces for a house full of style

