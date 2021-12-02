The operation was carried out after complaints from the Premier League, BT Sport and Virgin Media. The arrested, called Stephen Millington, is now 42 years old, and he acknowledged before the judge the accusations of fraud and copyright infringement that his software allowed to carry out. Specifically, it allowed access to paid content from BT Sport, Sky, Netflix and other subscription platforms.

I kept a repository and a Kodi mod

The developer kept the modified software through stephen-builds.uk, which was only one modified Kodi version which allowed pirated content to be accessed directly without any complications, which made it gain popularity quite quickly. In addition, it offered the addons Supremacy and Supremacy Sports on their website, and offered support on Facebook, giving instructions on how to use them. There was also tutorials on YouTube.

For this reason, it is accused that its modifications allowed access to content valued at 4.5 million euros each year, exceeding the 11.7 million euros during his operation. Among the crimes he is accused of are create and supply software to allow the illegal access to paid content, distribute royalty-free movies through a dedicated server he controlled, share login credentials for paid streaming services, and illegally access content for his own use. For all these crimes, the judge has sentenced him to 2 and a half years in prison.