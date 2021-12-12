With BBVA Cashup you can send money through Bizum from WhatsApp or Telegram.

Payments between users are something that is becoming more and more popular and, while waiting for WhatsApp Pay to be launched, Bizum and BBVA have found a solution to easily send money from WhatsApp, and from any other messaging app.

The solution is quite ingenious. BBVA Cashup is installed on the keyboard of your iPhone or Android smartphone and allows you to send money to your contacts in a as easy as “send an emoji”. You can send money from any messaging app, be it WhatsApp, Telegram or iMessage.

The only thing we must have is the BBVA application on our smartphone, with an associated account, and have a Bizum account. The procedure is very simple and is done thanks to an alternative keyboard that we can have on our device.

How to activate BBVA Cashup and pay from WhatsApp

The first thing you should do to be able to send payments through WhatsApp or any other app is activate the special BBVA Cashup keyboard on your iPhone. To do so, you must follow these steps on your iPhone:

You must have the BBVA app on your iPhone. Go into Settings> General> Keyboard. Now we touch on Add new keyboard. Choose BBVA. Now tap on BBVA Cashup – BBVA and activate Allow full access.

How to make a payment through BBVA Cashup from WhatsApp or other apps

Now to make the payment, all we have to do is activate this alternative keyboard that we will have available from any application courier. This alternative keyboard works as if it were a miniapp.

Click on the balloon button inside the keyboard. The keyboard will appear BBVA CashupIf this is not the case, keep the balloon pressed. Select the contact you want to send money to. Enter the amount of money. Now enter your BBVA key. Check with him code that will arrive by SMS.

It is a more than interesting function for send payments through Bizum in a really fast way. In the absence of other alternatives, there is no doubt that it is a very interesting proposal.

