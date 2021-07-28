Apple has presented its quarterly results with new records. The company has increased profits by up to 36% compared to the same period of the previous year and with excellent results in the iPhone range thanks to the iPhone 12. Those from Cupertino, yes, warn that the results of the next fiscal quarter, which coincides with the launch of the iPhone 13, could be different.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, and Luca Maestri, the company’s chief financial officer, have highlighted in their regular call to investors that the shortage of chips could affect iPhone and iPad sales in the next quarter, which belongs to the months of July, August and September. Some of the brand’s products, such as iPads or Macs, had already had supply problems. However, it is the first time that Apple mentions the iPhone as models affected by this situation.

“We expect the supply constraints during the September quarter to be greater than what we experienced during the June quarter. The constraints will primarily affect the iPhone and iPad.” Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO.

Tim cook He also took the opportunity to give his point of view on the semiconductor crisis that is impacting the vast majority of technology companies producing hardware and others, such as automotive ones. “Most of the restrictions on the supply of components are the same that others are experiencing. I would classify it as a widespread shortage in the industry, ”he explained.

We have some component restrictions, in addition to the fact that the demand has been immense, and much greater than our own expectations, so it is difficult to obtain all the necessary parts to deliver product in the usual Apple deadlines. It is both.

In addition to the component supply constraints that the company is experiencing, they have also seen a significant increase in the cost of transportation. They assure that it is much more than what they paid before.

Apple isn’t the only one experiencing the semiconductor crisis

Apple isn’t the only company experiencing a semiconductor crisis. In fact, he has managed to dodge it with relative ease. Some others, such as the manufacturers of graphics cards or video game consoles, have seen a severe restriction in components, preventing them from meeting the demand for the product.

Also the automotive industry has suffered significantly. In many cases entire car production lines must be stopped because, in the absence of some components for infotainment equipment, they cannot be finished assembled and handed over to their future owners.

According to a analysis of Goldman sachs, a total of 169 industries have been affected by the semiconductor crisis to a greater or lesser extent. In addition, it could be responsible for a 1% drop in the US gross domestic product during 2021. Some companies such as Apple or Tesla have weathered the semiconductor crisis by developing different firmwares for different brands of similar components. That way, if there is a shortage with one supplier company, they turn to another.

iPhone, iPad and Mac: Supply problems hit Apple’s big categories

Apple, which continues to strive to avoid stock problems and thus meet user demand, warned after the publication of Q2 2021 results that supply problems would affect revenues for Macs and iPads during the third quarter of the same year. . They predicted losses of between $ 3 billion and $ 4 billion. The third-quarter results – despite the iPhone taking advantage – show a somewhat more hopeful trend than the one predicted by the company. However, Maestri emphasizes that the situation will worsen in the current quarter.

Apple seems to be having serious problems with the supplies of the mini-LED screens. This technology will make its way to the next MacBook Pro and iPad models. The company invested more than 200 million dollars in the purchase of machinery necessary to increase the production of these panels and avoid delays in shipments.