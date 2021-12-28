No doubt Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the best games of the previous generation, and also one of the most demanding with the player. An essential FromSoftware title that is rare to find heavily discounted but is now available in the Microsoft Store at an unbeatable price in its Game of the Year Edition.

In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for Xbox you will seek revenge after being rescued from the dead. You are the “one-armed wolf”, a warrior who, after being disfigured and on the brink of death, will seek revenge and become the target of the Ashina clan. This great game from FromSoftware was awarded Game of the Year in 2019.

We already know the size that Elden Ring will occupy on our consoles, in addition to its pre-download date

Take advantage of this offer and get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition for Xbox for only 34.99 euros.