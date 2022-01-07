The management of the video game holding company, Sega Corporation has suggested that they might not implement non-fungible tokens in play-to-earn (P2E) model games based on user feedback.

In a December 14 meeting between Sega CEO Sammy Holdings, Haruki Satomi, the executive vice president Koichi Fukazawa, and the president of Sega Corporation, Yukio Sugino, the trio said they had to “evaluate carefully” how to potentially introduce non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, into Sega titles to “mitigate negative elements” and work within Japanese regulations. Executives cited “negative reactions” from overseas users receiving NFT for gambling.

“In terms of NFT, we would like to try various experiments and we have already started many different studies and considerations, but nothing is decided at this time regarding that. [ el play-to-earn]”, Sega said. “We will consider it further if this leads us to our mission ‘Create constantly, Captivate forever’, but if they are perceived as an easy way to get money, I would like to make the decision not to proceed.”

The executives added that any implementation of NFT in games of the play-to-earn model “It would be better to work with partners in new technologies and domains […] rather than dealing with them internally. ” It is not entirely clear how the game developer intends to advance in the measurement of user interest.

Sega Corporation is a Japan-based video game developer and a subsidiary of Sega Group Corporation, which merged with Sammy Corporation in 2004. The company has been behind many popular games since the introduction of Sonic the Hedgehog in the 1990s, the latest title in the series, Sonic Frontiers, is scheduled to be released later this year. In April 2021, the company announced that it planned to expand to NFTs through a partnership with fellow video game developer double jump.tokyo.

Should Sega go ahead with the implementation of NFTs in play-to-earn games, it would join a variety of video game companies incorporating such technology. In March 2021, French video game distributor Ubisoft launched One Shot League, a fantasy football game developed in collaboration with Ethereum-based game, Sorare.

