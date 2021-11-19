The closed beta of Elden ring is giving a lot to talk about among fans of great RPG hits like Dark Souls or Bloodborne. We recently learned that the Elden Ring beta worked better on PS5 with the backward compatible version and now players have continued to investigate to surprise us with the news that hides the ins and outs of the video game scripted by George RR Martin.

It turns out that lucky players who have had access to the Elden Ring closed beta have discovered never seen before content like, this time, final bosses. They have achieved this after exceeding the limits of the extensive map of the open world, something that is not easy to achieve since they have to go around the limits until they find a hole – or sometimes a bug – through which to pass.

<br>

These are the secret final bosses of the Elden Ring

Elden Ring is packed with monsters, creatures, animals, and final bosses to defeat. Most of these enemies are spread over multiple locations on the map, in such a way that the title offers an appropriate progression system for each player and total freedom to choose how and when to face these fearsome rivals.

But sometimes developers choose to create barriers to prevent players from discovering all the surprises of the video game. The YouTuber AllysonByProxy has managed to find a gigantic bear and another secret final boss, although with the latter you could not fight.

Take a good look at these never-before-seen enemies!

Initially Elden Ring was going to be released on January 21, 2022, but FromSoftware announced that there would be a delay and the video game will be released on the day February 25, 2022. What do you think about this RPG title? Do you want to try it as much as we do?