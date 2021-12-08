The presence of Sébastien Loeb with one of the Ford Puma Rally1 in the Monte Carlo Rally is the first ‘station’ of a partial program that has almost been done. While the French has been part of the last tests of the British team, the negotiations to finish defining the program of the Alsatian continue their course. In fact, several British media claim that the announcement of the Sébastien Loeb and M-Sport program may take place in the next few days and they already anticipate that there have been changes in the final composition of this project. Without going any further, from the Islands it is pointed out that Loeb would be willing to face a partial program of five rallies at the wheel of the Ford Puma Rally1 in which it is increasingly likely that he will alternate with Adrien Fourmaux.

In this aspect, Loeb’s partial program would consist of the Monte Carlo Rally, three more gravel events and an additional event on asphalt. A proposal full of nuances in which Sébastien Loeb will not be with Daniel Elena and yes with Isabelle Galmiche, a co-pilot he recently tested with in the French Alps. A pair of new wedges that must take on the complex task of adapting to the requirements of the new Ford Puma Rally1 while forging their own synchronicity. Still, hehe sensations during the aforementioned test with the M-Sport ‘Rally1’ in the mountainous region of France were positive and the work done by Loeb and Galmiche was very helpful for the training led by Richard Millener.

Luke Anear earns integers to drive the first private Ford Puma Rally1 Read news

The presence of Loeb with the Puma Rally1 in the ‘Monte’ will be very special, since it will mean the return of the French star to WRC after more than a year of absence. Loeb’s last participation in the World Championship was on the occasion of the 2020 Rally Turkey, in which he took the podium at the controls of the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé. After parting ways with the South Korean firm, the nine-time WRC champion is one step away from joining forces with M-Sport, a structure that he already wanted in the past, but that he could not get hold of his services. A union that also draws an interesting perspective and offers an extra boost to a project in which Craig Breen must act as the spearhead.