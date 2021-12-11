The last two months of the year is one of the most anticipated seasons for Mexicans, the arrival of the holidays and celebrations herald the closing of one more cycle and augurs the arrival of the next 365 days that will define the near future and will echo within the Eternity, within all this fever that the seasons of offers, discounts, and holidays bring, generates an incomparable thematic season, which is used by brands, in order to bring the spirit of the holiday to Mexican homes, an example of this is the seasonal beers.

Undoubtedly one of the best seasons for most users is Christmas, this season offers all kinds of unique experiences, food, shopping, events and drinks are and taste better during the holidays, so it is possible find seasonal products like Good Night Beer that now has a strong rival who seeks to position himself as one of the season’s favorites. Grupo Modelo launched for the Christmas season and as a limited edition its new beer under the name of “Special Night” which seeks to compete directly with the traditional “Christmas Eve” from Heineken.

Cerveza Noche Buena is one of the favorite products of the season, its traditional return to Mexican tables is expected by consumers, before this intention of having an exclusive beer Heineken says “Historically, the Bock style was made by the Germans for the Advent festivities, and the friars who prepared it used it as food for their fast days. Thanks to its alcoholic content, it helped to warm their bodies in cold climates. That is why Noche Buena has unique characteristics that position it as the favorite of the season and the gift that everyone expects thanks to its incredible flavor ”.

For Heineken, Noche Buena considers that it offers Mexicans an experience for a limited time that pleases consumers and mentions that “Noche Buena offers a delicious and unique flavor thanks to its sweet touches and robust malt., in addition to being the favorite for cold climates and the special meetings with loved ones that accompany this season.

For his part Model Group notes that: “Its clear and granulated malt provides a woody and slightly fruity aroma. For its part, the pearly and consistent foam gives it a pleasant texture on the palate; that together with its medium body make each drink a bubbly sensation that highlights the flavor ”. regarding your beer.

Noche Buena knows that it has a strategy that allows it to provide a unique and temporary experience to its consumers, who are willing to wait a year for this to be repeated, this act generates a bond and a complete shopping experience, since consumers They are willing to satisfy your need for a limited time, understanding that if they were obtained on a regular basis, the magic would be lost.

