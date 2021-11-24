Surprise and end of drama! Last week we noticed with anguish how on the eve of the premiere of season 4 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ fiction left its home in Spain and outside the United States (Netflix), leaving the fans of the series orphans, especially with the perspective that until 2022 we could not see these new episodes.

Well, fortunately it won’t be that long since Pluto TV, ViacomCBS’s free streaming platform, has announced that it will premiere this season 4 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on Friday, November 26 at 9:00 p.m. on your Sci-Fi channel. Its broadcast will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

So this Friday the first two episodes of the season will be broadcast. What is not clarified, given the linear nature of the platform, if it can also be seen on demand or if there will be an option for an original or dubbed version.

Pluto and Paramount + hand in hand

This will be in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Spain. This Friday it will also premiere on Paramount + in the territories where it is already available (Australia, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay , Peru, Sweden, Uruguay and Venezuela).

According to the official Star Trek website, the decision is made in response precisely to the noise that the fan community has made about the situation, taking it as a solution to this transition period before the global deployment of the platform (or SkyShowtime in the territories). relevant). In any case, great news.