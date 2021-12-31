The witcher prepares to continue expanding its universe. In this way, the production will come to Netflix very soon. Blood origin.

The witcher returned to the Netflix catalog with its second season. This new installment took us into a new chapter in the life of Geralt de Rivia, a character played by Henry Cavill. On this occasion, the character was very close to Princess Ciri, whom he helped with his training and powers. Due to the great success that this franchise is having, the streaming platform decided to expand its universe with new stories. One of them is Blood origin.

Recently, viewers were able to see the first trailer for Blood origin at the end of the second season of The Witcher. This new production is set 1,200 years before the events of the original series; In this way, it will show us the creation of the first Witcher and the events that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres, when all the worlds collided to bring monsters and magic into the realm of existence. Its cast will consist of Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, Lenny Henry and Mirren Mack.

The connection between both series

Recently, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich I speak on how the second season of The Witcher makes way for Blood origin. The showrunner assured that there are many Easter eggs in the new installment and explained that the goal was always to understand how this continent emerged. “It was really helpful to give a voice to the things that we really needed our audience to understand, like what are these monoliths, why are they here, what are they doing. Obviously he and Geralt have a kind of in-depth conversation about them this season, revealing that there’s a lot more to the Conjunction of the Spheres than we thought. That conversation, and a couple of other things throughout the season, will tie into Blood Origin. “ commented.

