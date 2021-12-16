After just one season, the live-action of Cowboy bebop it was cancelled. They recently revealed that the next installment was going to be great.

From the beginning, the live-action of Cowboy bebop he placed himself on tricky ground. As has happened on several occasions, making a remake of such a successful anime can end badly. And this happened with the new Netflix proposal, which was canceled after launching a single season. However, from the team they assure that the second season was going to be really good and that we are missing it.

Naomi Markman, the live-action writer of Cowboy Bebop, He decided to use his official Twitter account to make his opinion known regarding the cancellation of the series. In this way, the girl assured that great things were coming in future episodes. Undoubtedly, it is a script that they already had more than prepared.

A second season that will not come to light

“I’m not saying this to rub them all over your face, but as a person who has read the Cowboy Bebop season 2 scripts more than anyone else in the world … fuck, what are they missing”, Naomi Markman wrote on her Twitter account. Although she assured that this second season would be much better than the first installment, the girl did not disclose details about the episodes that will never come to light.

not to rub it in your faces, but as the individual who has read the cowboy bebop s2 scripts more than anyone else in this world – fuck you’re missing out December 9, 2021

Mustafa Shakir also wanted to share his opinion on social media. “At the end of the day, business is business and this was a very large ship that needed a lot of fuel”, wrote. The actor, charged with portraying Jet Black in the live-action Cowboy Bebop, also had the following to say: “Maybe the haters and critics are right, maybe the show was not as good as we thought. All I know is that we did this in the craziest conditions, and I’m proud of what we did. Thank you for dreaming with us.

Really a shame that the series has been canceled, something that fans of comic book and anime adaptations are starting to get used to on Netflix, since this year they also canceled the series Jupiters Legacy Based on the comics by Mark Millar.

Are you for or against the cancellation?