Scuderia Ferrari has signed a two-year agreement with the blockchain and NFT services company, Velas Network.

Velas will create exclusive digital content for fans in NFT format and will be the title sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series.

The Formula 1 team of the car brand Ferrari, is the new member of the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs when signing a partnership with Sails Network ranging from Scuderia Ferrari to Scu video gamesderia.

As revealed by the same Maranello luxury carmaker, the Scuderia Ferrari signed a 2-year agreement with the Swiss crypto startup for a multitude of projects in different sectors in which Ferrari participates, this being the first rapprochement between the prancing horse firm and the world of cryptocurrencies.

Projects to develop

In the official statement you can read that the multitude of projects includes:

The creation of exclusive digital content for tifosi (fans) around the world in NFT format.

Velas will be the main sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series, the wing of the firm’s video games in the F1 Sports Series, a digital championship in which all Formula 1 teams participate.

“We are pleased to begin this collaboration with Velas Network AG, a company that makes innovation and performance the hallmark of technologically advanced products and services: all these are values ​​that unite us and that led us to choose Velas as one of our Premium Partner ”. Said Mattia Binotto, Managing Director and Team Principal, Scuderia Ferrari

F1 and the crypto ecosystem

Although Ferrari’s arrival in the world of cryptocurrencies makes crypto-typhoses dream of owning an NFT from the Scuderia. The truth is, Ferrari is not the first Formula 1 team to join the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

As we have expressed in Bitcoin Mexico, during this season there have been a multitude of teams that have taken steps, first and deeper, than Ferrari.

Crypto exchange FTX has paid for team Mercedes sponsorship

Tezos for his part has done it with Mclaren, Red Bull and Aston Martin and they have even taken out their own fan tokens.

Crypto.com became one of the main sponsors of F1, being one of the most prominent advertisements race after race.

As we see the highest category of motor sport, it is not alien to the world of cryptocurrencies, and it is most certain that during this year 2022 we will see more teams take these steps.

Would you buy a Ferrari NFT? How much do you think its value will be? Will Scuderia Ferrari take more steps into the world of cryptocurrencies?

