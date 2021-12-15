Finally, Yelena Belova appeared in Hawkeye. Following the post-credit scene for Black Widow, fans were eager to see her on the series.

Ever since Hawkeye was announced, Marvel Studios fans have been eager to see this new fiction. Finally, the solo story of Clint Barton has already reached the small screen of Disney + and it does not stop surprising the public. This time, the character played by Jeremy Renner is accompanied by Kate Bishop. After so much waiting, Yelena Belova finally appeared in fiction.

Yelena Belova got her introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Widow, Scarlett Johnasson’s solo film. There, the character of Florence Pugh gives life to the sister of the protagonist. Without a doubt, it became one of the great successes of the study and received the applause of fans from different parts of the world. Following the film’s post-credit scene, viewers were eager to see Yelena’s arrival at Hawkeye.

They didn’t know about the post-credit scene

In the post-credit scene for Black Widow, we saw Yelena visiting her sister’s grave and vowing revenge for her death. In this way, we knew that he was going to chase Clint Barton until he found him. However, Hawkeye’s writing team was unaware of this event; in this way, they incorporated the character into the series without knowing why.

This was revealed by Jonathan Igla, Hawkeye’s main screenwriter in a talk with The Hollywood Reporter. According to him, the series team was already writing the incorporation of the character into the story without first seeing the post-credit scene of Black Widow. Only he knew details about said event, since Kevin Feige told him. However, he asked the rest of the team not to know. “There was a period of time when I was not supposed to share it with the rest of the writing staff. There were a handful of things like that, which was a challenge ”, commented.

While Hawkeye’s writing team was unaware of the existence of the Black Widow post-credit scene, the film’s team did not know what the ramifications of that scene would be. “They told me, ‘and then in the end, this is the goal.’ And I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ They said, ‘Don’t worry about it. You don’t have to know that, ‘”Pearson said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “I was like, ‘Who am I fucking? Something is happening! I don’t have an answer for this. ‘ They said, ‘It’s not necessary. Let’s solve that. ‘”Eric Pearson explained.

