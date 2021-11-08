If we look back at the first teaser trailer for Scorn, a very curious title and clearly influenced by the artistic work of HR Giger, was launched in 2016. After this, the title of the new study Ebb Software reached the maximum collection limit on Kickstarter and, for the moment, we won’t be able to play it until 2022, As minimum.

Given the complaints of users, especially those who invested money in the aforementioned Kickstarter, the developer studio has communicated that Scorn is a very ambitious project and they have detailed the problems to which developers face when meeting the estimated deadlines. In particular, Ebb Software mentions the situation suffered with CD Projekt RED and Cyberpunk 2077, which, according to the study itself succumbed to the hype.

“In the reality we inhabit, no one will recognize you if they don’t see some hype in advance. That is why we showed the game a long time ago and now we are stuck with the expectation of constantly feeding the beast for years,” the study highlights. release. Ebb Software ensures that everything they did and planned through mid-2018 was reworked and about 90% of the work was scrapped.

Ebb Software faces the wrath of gamers, very little magnanimous over the years, already diverse internal problems of the team due to its inexperience and the expectations that they set for themselves. “For the record, yes, the game has been delayed to 2022,” says the CEO of the studio.

However, Ebb Software anticipates that there will be some kind of official announcement planned for the next December 10. Scorn’s release had no set release date, although it was expected later this year.