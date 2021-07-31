John Berlinski, attorney for Scarlett Johansson, replied the strong statement from Disney regarding the demand that the actress filed against her due to the premiere of Black widow on Disney Plus. On this occasion, Berlinski affirms that the company He “shamelessly and falsely accused” his client (via Deadline). This after those led by Mickey said that Johansson was “insensitive to the horrible and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I want to refer to the statement of the Walt Disney Company, issued in response to the lawsuit filed yesterday against her by our client Scarlett Johansson. They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her look like someone they and I know she isn’t. “

It is evident that the crossover of statements is getting more tense As the hours go by Barring surprise, a protracted legal war appears to be looming that could set a precedent for Disney.

Berlinski charged against those led by Mickey for having mentioned Scarlett Johansson’s salary “in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman”, he indicated. She clarifies that “Scarlett is extremely proud of the work that she and all of Marvel’s actors, writers, directors, producers and creative team have been a part of for more than a decade.”

Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer stands firm

The legal representative reaffirms that Disney violated its contract with Scarlett Johansson by releasing Black widow on Disney Plus.

“This lawsuit came as a result of Disney’s decision to violate Scarlett’s contract. They have deliberately shifted the revenue and profit stream to Disney Plus’s side, leaving artistic and financial partners out of their new equation. That’s it. , pure and simple. “

It is worth mentioning that Berlinski had already made it clear that they will continue with the legal actions, since they have sufficient evidence to demonstrate the damage – supposed – that Disney caused Scarlett Johansson. In addition, he took advantage of the space to criticize the way Disney is reacting to the situation:

“Disney’s direct attack on his person [Scarlett Johansson]- and everything else that they implied – falls short of the company that many of us in the creative community have successfully worked with for decades.