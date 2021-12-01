Formula 1 already begins its final phase of the 2021 championship with two consecutive races. The first one takes place on the new Jeddah Corniche street circuit, which is extremely fast.

Alpine He arrives in Jeddah with the satisfaction of having substantially increased his chances of finishing the season in the Top 5 of the Constructors’ Championship, but realizing that nothing is yet to be taken for granted.

After Alonso’s podium and Ocon’s fifth position in Qatar, the Anglo-French team has 137 points, 25 more than AlphaTauri. But a new circuit can always bring surprises, so the objective will be to maximize any opportunity that presents itself in the urban layout of the Arab city.

“I like these kinds of crazy tracks. They push everything to the limit and I think it will be fun »

Alan PermaneAlpine’s sporting director was delighted with Losail’s result, noting that the team “had a good weekend and both drivers were happy with the overall feel of the car. Fernando seemed particularly happy and that was demonstrated on Sunday with his fantastic podium. It’s been a long time coming for him, but he deserved it. “

But now we have to think about Jeddah Corniche, a circuit that they have only known in simulation. “As with any track, we have been using our simulation tools to optimize the car’s setup before arriving in Jeddah. Both drivers will be familiar with the track after having known it in the simulator ».

“Qualifying and the race will take place at night, under the lights, so this adds another dimension for the engineers, as Free Practice 1 and 3 will be during the day and with very different temperatures from session to session . We looked pretty strong in similar conditions in Qatar. “, says Permane.

“The design looks exciting and it will be a challenge for the drivers. Tires, as always, will play a big role on the weekend and the adaptation of the cars while learning about the track and its impact on the tires on Friday will be crucial for a successful weekend. We have to focus on offering a consistent weekend and in which we score points with both cars for the third GP in a row, that will be the goal.

A lot of speed and walls

Esteban Ocon He has also offered his impressions on the matter, noting that “it is always an exciting experience to learn a new track. Hopefully Jeddah will be as good for us as Losail and we can be competitive. Preparation is the key to having the rhythm on new circuits.

“The guys have worked hard to run simulations and understand everything as well as possible. I like these kinds of crazy tracks, like Baku, for example. Take everything to the limit and I think it will be fun », reiterates.

Esteban Ocon hopes to continue performing at a good level in Jeddah.

“The circuit seems quite demanding as it is a fast urban track with walls all the time. Extremely high speed is reached with many chicanes and fast back-to-back corners, with little room to rest. It is also a long lap so I think it will be very physical for us and it is important that we stay focused during the race ».

Fernando Alonso and the night

Finally, Fernando Alonso pointed out that the Jeddah circuit “will be a new experience for everyone. From what I have seen and analyzed with the team, it will be a very fast circuit. As with any new track, you must prepare thoroughly for the weekend and analyze every detail », says the pilot who in Losail obtained his 98th podium in Formula 1.

“We have already been to some new circuits this year, so we have an idea of ​​what to consider, but a new place can bring many surprises. You never know what can happen, hopefully we will have another strong weekend, “he claims.

Night racing is now commonplace in motor racing and Fernando Alonso admits that it is something he enjoys. «I have raced in Le Mans and other categories where it is normal to race at night. But you have to remember that there was a time when we did not have night races in Formula 1. I told the team in Qatar that I could have driven there all night if they had given me enough fuel.

Now, it would be strange not to have night races. Makes one wonder what’s next in ten years or so that we didn’t think was likely. It always evolves, not only on the track, but also off it, so it will be exciting to see what is the next innovation that will come to our world, “he finally reflects.