The good feelings on Friday faded and the Alpine suffered more than initially expected. The worst stopped was Fernando Alonso, who was eliminated in Q2 after finishing 13th.

Alpine has not been able to repeat the good feelings of Qatar and the first day at the new Jeddah Corniche circuit and, although Esteban Ocon managed to get into Q3 at the last minute and be ninth on the grid, Fernando Alonso could not go beyond a disappointing 13th position.

The Spanish pilot already had trouble passing the round in Q1 by setting the worst time of the pilots who entered Q2 and, once in it, only one Carlos Sainz failed and George Russell were slower than the Asturian.

“Today the rear end had a very strange behavior, so we have to investigate what is escaping us, because today the car was really difficult to drive », has lamented Fernando Alonso. “Now we can no longer touch it because it is in a closed park, but let’s see if we know why in the face of Abu Dhabi.”

Different behaviors

According to the two-time world champion, Esteban Ocon and he went into qualifying with the same set-up, but the Frenchman had very different sensations.

“With the same set-upEsteban and I have two completely different cars, two balance sheets Completely different, two completely different comments… and we don’t know why. I would have to lower the front wing 10 degrees to have the same behavior, so we have to understand that, “he reiterates. Fernando Alonso.

Loading tweet …

1467185403224592393

But this does not discourage the Asturian ahead of the race, in which he will aim to score once again. «It will be a difficult circuit to overtake, but the points are still there. There can be a mad race, as there are in Baku and Monaco, Safety Cars, different strategies.

“Looking ahead to tomorrow, maybe not fix the behavior of the car, which will surely not be comfortable in the race anyway, but Let’s see if we can have a good race and score points », concludes Fernando Alonso.