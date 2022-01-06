In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Satisfyer’s high-luxury model is now available for one of its lowest ever prices.

If you are looking for one of the products that has made millions of women happier, such as the Satisfyer, but you want a more luxurious model, right now you have the option of getting it at the best price ever.

Satisfyer High Fashion It is based on the famous clitoral sucker and vibrator so well known all over the world, but with a different design and materials. Now you can get a great discount for 49.99 euros in PcComponentes.

Satisfyer High Fashion

Have many different models, but this is the most luxurious for its materials. In addition, this store has lowered it almost 70 euros from what it is usually worth, since normally it should cost almost 120 euros.

High Fasion is one of Satisfyer’s sex toys with a brushed aluminum design featuring genuine leather and precious metals.

It’s still a Satisfyer, so you can count on clitoral stimulation by pressure waves and vibrations. A complete product with 11 pressure intensities and 10 vibration programs.



You can use it in any situation, even in the bath or shower since it is submersible thanks to its watertight design with IPX7 protection.

It’s easy to clean and you can recharge it with its magnetic USB charging cable. A product to take advantage of it and that you can take on a trip.

An important detail that you should know and that is little discussed is that This Satisfyer has a 15-year warranty against any factory problem. You just have to contact their customer service to get any repair or replacement.