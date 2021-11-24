Sex toys have already become an almost indispensable part of our bedside table, not only to use alone but also as a couple, and Black Friday may be the perfect opportunity to get hold of some news on the market or to buy a gift from an invisible friend, for example.

And even though the Satisfyer (the famous clitoral sucker) is still one of the most popular, there are many sex toys that are an alternative and that we can find discounted throughout this week.

Sex toys on sale this Black Friday

Ina Wave 2 by LELO





It is one of our Favorite sex toys to find the G-spot . It is made of high quality biomedical silicone, is submersible and has a movement that mimics finger massage inside the vagina to stimulate your G-spot, thanks to its WaveMotion technology. A wave movement that combines with a classic vibrator, so it stimulates the clitoris and the G-spot at the same time. It is now priced at € 199.00 149.00 euros , and if you want the older version, you have it in LELO for € 169.00 127.00 euros .

INA WAVE ™ 2 Plum. Biocompatible silicone vibrating bunny with WaveMotion ™ technology that mimics the massage movement of the fingers inside to stimulate your G-spot, while the external stimulator gently massages your clitoris. With 12 modes to choose from.





Vibrating bunny with movement inspired by the strokes of the fingers to massage the G-spot and the clitoris at the same time

NOA by LELO





A couples massager at a rock-bottom price on Black Friday. Its thinner end is designed to be inserted into the vagina allowing ample space for both, while the longer upper part stimulates the clitoris. It has a price in LELO of € 99.00 € 49.50.

Vibrator for couples with six modes, submersible and made of high quality biomedical silicone.

Vibrator Mini Intense Orgasmic Pure Pleasure by Durex





Small but bully, so this mini vibrator that is on sale during Black Friday and that can be the ideal complement for an erotic massage, or simply an ideal vibrator for stimulate any erogenous zone of your body. It is now priced on Amazon of € 18.47 11.00 euros .

Durex Vibrator Mini Intense Orgasmic Pure Pleasure, Dildo Dildo Clitoris Woman, Standard

LELO Enigma





We tested this novelty from the Swedish brand which is a combination of a clitoris sucker and a G-spot stimulator. Its peculiar shape makes it especially suitable for stimulating the clitoris in all its magnitude, and now it’s on sale for € 189.00 126.50 euros .

LELO ENIGMA Double Stimulation Sonic Massager Intimate Toy Deep Rose Submersible External and Internal Stimulation 8 Vibration Patterns

Remote Wireless Control





With this remote control mini vaginal vibrator you can unleash games away from home that increase desire . You just have to place it and give control to your partner so that she is the one who controls your pleasure wherever you are, playing in public places without anyone noticing, for example. During Black Friday it has a price on Amazon of € 24.95 14.25 euros .

Wireless Remote Control – Mini remote control vaginal vibrator – Discreet – 10 different vibrations – Very easy to clean – Soft touch medical silicone – Submersible

Durex Intense Orgasmic Pure Fantasy vibrator





This sex toy is a mix of dildo and vibrator With which you can stimulate not only the clitoris but also the vagina or any other area of ​​the body. It is 17 cm long (although we have already told you that what matters most to us is not the size ) and has adjustable vibration. On Amazon it costs € 32.91 17.90 euros .

Durex Vibrator Intense Orgasmic Pure Fantasy, Dildo Dildo Clitoris Woman

Satisfyer Pro 4 Couples





Although we have told you on more than one occasion that all sex toys can be used as a couple , is specially designed for vaginal-penis sexual encounters, since used during penetration. On Amazon it is priced at € 59.95 20.99 euros .

Velvet Secret of Control





The surface with spheres makes this mini vibrator with five modes, in an ideal complement for any type of games in bed. Made of medical silicone, it is submersible and has light to find it in the dark. On Amazon it costs € 15.95 10.29 euros .

Control Velvet Secret – Mini vaginal stimulator – Stimulating surface with spheres – 5 different vibrations – Soft-touch medical silicone – Submersible – Light for darkness

Geisha Balls Level II Control





Are Chinese detachable balls of 28 g each, they are an excellent pelvic floor exerciser, vital to achieving more powerful orgasms , in addition to having many other advantages. Now they are priced at € 18.95 12.58 euros .

Control Geisha Balls Level II – Includes 2 detachable Chinese balls of 28 g each – Pelvic floor exerciser – Very easy to clean – Soft-touch medical silicone – Submersible

Durex Intense Orgasmic Imp





A simple massager to use as a couple and place on the penis and stimulate the clitoris at the same time. The head provides up to 30 minutes of vibration and costs € 13.08 8.00 euros on Amazon during the week of Black Friday.

Durex Imp Intense Orgasmic Stimulating Massager – 1 unit

Clitoral Suckers On Sale

Womanizer Pro40





East clitoral stimulator with six levels of intensity and waterproof, is one of the best on the market and is now on sale during Black Friday in three colors, magenta, black and white. Costs € 99.00 69.00 euros .

Womanizer Pro40 vibrator, clitoral stimulator with 6 intensity levels, waterproof and easy to use

Sila by LELO

The philosophy of slow sex is represented precisely by LELO with this clitoral sucker. Sila is one of their latest releases and has a softer, deeper and larger mouth than the rest of the suckers. Get what you climax little by little, which means bigger (and better) orgasms. On Amazon it is now priced at € 169.00 89.73 euros in the lilac color, and I assure you that it will be money very well invested in your pleasure.

LELO Sila Lilac Sonic Massager, Waterproof Vibrator for Women, Gentle External Stimulation, with 8 Vibration Levels 105 g

A bonus: the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation for less than 20 euros





And although we had told you that there were alternatives to the Satisfyer, Amazon has an offer on its Black Friday that we cannot ignore and that is the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation which is now available in three colors. If you like the classics, you have to make a gift without spending too much or you want to renew the one you have at home, it is time because this clitoral sucker has an unbeatable price: € 25.00 18.99 euros .

Vibrator, Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation, Clitoral Sucker with 11 intensity levels for non-contact stimulation, battery-powered contact vibrator, waterproof

