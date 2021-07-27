Evan Blass, the popular device leaker, has revealed more details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, the folding smartphones that Samsung will announce on August 11.

According to Blass, both folding will be waterproof. Therefore, it will be the first time that a smartphone with these characteristics (foldable) has achieved IPX8 certification, which allows the terminal to be submerged up to one meter deep.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7.6 inch indoor screenwhile the outer panel will be 6.2 inches. The foldable screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is somewhat more compact, at 6.7 inches in size. This will also have a small 1.9-inch panel in the back that will allow you to view relevant information, such as the time or notifications.

Few upcoming foldable details. Z Flip3

– 6.7 “internal / 1.9” cover displays

– 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie) Z Fold3

– 7.6 “internal / 6.2” external displays

– 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)

– 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition) Both phones IPX8 pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvt – Evan (@evleaks) July 26, 2021

Evan Blass’s tweet also mentions the resolution of the cameras: 12 megapixels on the main sensor both in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. The same thing happens with the camera for selfies, which will be 10 megapixels in both cases. That of the Fold, yes, will be located outside, while the flexible screen will house a 4 megapixel camera. The latest rumors indicated that this camera would be located under the screen, something unusual in the sector, but the leaker does not mention anything about it.

Samsung confirms the arrival of the S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and says goodbye to the Note range

Additionally, TM Roh, head of Samsung mobile phones, has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be compatible with the S Pen. He has done so through a publication in the official company blog. Specifically, Roh indicates that the new Galaxy Z family will come with some surprises, such as “the first S Pen designed specifically for folding phones.” Everything indicates that this S Pen will arrive as an additional accessory. In fact, some recent leaked images showed a compatible case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that let the classic sit. stylus in the hinge area.

In the same blog, Roh has highlighted that this year there won’t be a Samsung Galaxy Note. “Instead of introducing a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further extend the Note’s beloved features to more Samsung Galaxy devices,” he says. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, remember, also came with support for the S Pen.