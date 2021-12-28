Automated technological innovation has gained ground in practically every aspect of daily life, the integration of artificial intelligence, promises to provide effective and forceful improvements, with which consumers streamline all kinds of tasks; However, this growing technology still has various limitations, such is the case reported in networks where it is pointed out that far from facilitating purchases, this new purchase automation only hinders the purchase process.

Currently, various companies have sought a way to integrate various autonomous processes within their daily activities, with the promise of improving the consumer experience of customers, facilitating various daily tasks such as the purchase of autonomous products not only with the disappearance of staff from boxes, but directly with the payment to bank cards through cameras and sensors.

They should eliminate the option of “membership renewal” in their checkout boxes, when you indicate that no, it is blocked. It only hinders the quick exit and the employee with its slowness … which must go to another box to unlock and allege … in Sams Carrizal, Villahermosa. – Miroslava Avila (@miroslava_avila) December 27, 2021

Self-collection boxes

Self-collection boxes are the promise of streamlining the purchase mode for users, which allow, in theory at least, faster and more efficient collections; However, in networks it has been commented that far from streamlining the process, these boxes hinder the purchase method and generate more problems than solutions.

In the social network Twitter, the user @SamsClubMexico points out the following: "They should eliminate the option of" membership renewal "in their self-pay boxes, when you indicate that no, it is blocked. It only hinders the quick exit and the employee with its slowness … that must go to another box to unlock and allege … in Sam's Carrizal, Villahermosa "

The comment made shows that even the practicality that these types of automatic improvements are intended to offer is in the process of improvement, it is worth mentioning that only constant use can reveal the errors to be improved, therefore it is important to take into account the comments they make. users constantly, since they are what determine the success or failure of the initiatives.

Integration of automated processes in stores

Although it is still common to find trained personnel to attend to customers in the collection, organization and cleaning processes within the stores, autonomous machinery that performs these functions has begun to be integrated, displacing human labor, with the intention of improving the processes.

Stores such as Sam’s Club, Walmart and Starbucks have integrated these tools into some of their stores, it is worth mentioning that the chain of coffee shops has sought a way to take this step to the next level, and within one of its stores it disappeared Most of the staff, with the intention that the consumer enter the store and choose the products and leave it without the need to interact with an employee, having as a form of payment a bank card linked to the company, in addition to having various cameras and devices that monitor the consumption made within the store, to later make the payment.

