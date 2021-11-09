A bad promotion of Sam’s Club at the start of your own version of The good end It has not only involved the famous discount club brand, also Citibanamex and the brand has responded in networks.

To end up involving an extra brand in a bad promotion is a disaster, especially when these errors end up being amplified in social networks.

With the case that is being reported in networks and that involves Sam’s and Citibanamex, it is confirmed how critical it is for brands to be prepared, especially with campaigns and actions that are resumed after the contingency, which despite continuing, occurs at a less.

Sam’s promotion that affected Citibanamex

A tweet from Oscar Valencia has regretted that during Walmart’s “Irresistible Good End”, this brand did not comply with the bases of its promotion, where it warned that it would be rewarded 4 monthly payments of the 18 to choose with the BBVA or Citibanamex payment method.

In his complaint message, he alerted Profeco and while Sam’s was silent, the Citibanamex CM responded, took the initiative in the conversation to defend itself against the accusations involving the bank.

“Hello. Can we support you on something in particular? If so, please share more details with us. Greetings ”, he quotes the message published by Citibanamex, which leaves a very important precedent for who knows how to act in situations such as the Good End and who is repeating the mistakes of the past.

Citibanamex’s message has a number of elements that are worth highlighting. From the outset it is an important activism in networks, where the brand is intervening in errors with brands that use the bank as a payment method, second, it shows that with its response, the silence of the brands involved such as Sam’s repeats the silence that already It cannot be allowed in networks, especially when you are in charge of your own version of El Buen Fin.

Hello.

Can we support you on something in particular? If so, please share more details with us. Greetings. CT – Contact Citibanamex (@ContactoCitibmx) November 8, 2021

Build Good End promotions

A good promotion strategy establishes a series of challenges, among these, an element of great value to take into account is the one that reminds us of how important communication and compliance with what is offered has become.

This was learned by Liverpool when in May of this year it offered perfumes for months without interest during the hot sale celebration and it regretted it.

The form of payment of months without interest in perfumes had never been implemented by the brand until that moment when a promotion offered perfumes to MSI.

The action was reported and undoubtedly set a very important challenge for the brand, for Profeco that received the complaint and for the consumer who demanded that the bases of the promotion be respected.

The result is undoubtedly a very important patent that not only reminds us of how important it is to understand the market, but also define guidelines from which a better identification strategy and work with the consumer must be built.

