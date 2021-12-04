The Zeekr brand has indicated that, in its first full month of production, deliveries of the new Zeekr 001 have exceeded the 2,000-unit barrier. An electric car that stands out for its level of exclusivity and technological equipment. A model that, once it is established in Chinese dealerships, will put Europe in its sights.

Geely, one of the colossi of the Chinese automotive industry, decided to launch a new car brand. A firm focused especially on fully electric mobility and, what is equally important, on a premium level. From this ambitious project emerged Zeekr, a brand that has already launched its first and very interesting model, the new Zeekr 001.

The coming-out in society of the new Zeekr 001 It was produced about half a year ago. More specifically within the framework of the Shanghai Auto Show. Now, this new model has landed in Chinese dealerships and its sales are beginning to pick up pace. What’s more, in its first complete production series, deliveries have already exceeded the 2,000-unit barrier.

The new Zeekr 001 is now available at dealers

Sales of the new Zeekr 001 in China



Throughout the past month of November 2021 deliveries of the new Zeekr 001 have reached 2,012 units. These copies have been delivered to customers located in more than 150 cities in China. The serial production process of the first electric of this young brand is carried out in the so-called Zeekr Intelligent Factory, a facility located in Ningbo, Zhejiang province.

Zeekr places special emphasis on the fact that over the last few weeks they have had to increase the production capacity at their factory in order to respond to the demand that is being generated.

The average sale price (with options) of the new 001 in China amounts to € 46,855 according to the current exchange rate. The majority of orders registered to date are for units with a medium and high finish. The demand for access versions is, for the moment, residual.

The Zeekr 001 has a range of more than 700 kilometers

In the bowels of Zeekr’s new electric is a 100 kWh battery whose main objective is to power two electric motors that generate 400 kW (544 hp) and 768 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds and, according to the homologation cycle applied in China, it has a range of 712 kilometers. By the way, it is supported by Geely’s SEA platform.

The new Zeekr 001 targets Europe

Zeekr’s short-term plans are to consolidate in its local market. However, and Starting in 2023, the global launch of the brand is scheduled to start. Moreover, during the launch of the new 001, Europe was already identified as one of the ideal markets for the commercialization of Geely’s new luxury electric. Now, to see it circulate on our roads we will have to wait a long time.