The final stretch of the 2021 season leaves a Carlos Sainz with more points than ever in his sporting career at this point in the year, with the firm hope of being Ferrari’s first sword on a new circuit.

Ahead of a rugged Charles Leclerc in both free practice sessions In Saudi Arabia, despite trailing his teammate by 6.5 points with two races remaining in the 2021 season, Carlos Sainz had fun at the new Jeddah circuit.

«It has been a very exciting day in general, getting to know the track and getting used to such a different kind of circuit», With a solid lead over McLaren after the collapse of the Woking line-up in the last Grands Prix, Sainz and Ferrari are confident of maintaining their current 3rd place in the constructors' championship.

The additional financial support that this achievement would entail would make them start 2022 with a more stable base, a challenge for which they still have to find the key in terms of setting up a SF21 which initially has adapted reasonably well to Saudi Arabia, with both Maranello team drivers in the top 10.

Risk and caution

«Going at these speeds between walls is really intense and gives you a great adrenaline rush. The car went quite well today, now it’s a matter of fine-tuning the set-up, understanding the tires, the car’s settings and figuring out the correct strategy for the rest of the weekend, ”Sainz explained.

Even before Formula 1 set course for the Asian country, the Madrilenian warned of the great danger of the Jeddah circuit. After testing the layout first hand, Sainz reaffirmed his concern.

The combination of a high speed and a buzzing circuit in its most twisty areas gives way to an explosive mix.

“Blind corners are obviously a problem when someone is on a reload lap and you are on a lap thrown by the big speed difference, so we all have to be super focused even when we are not pushing, “he confessed.

Finally, Sainz noticed Leclerc’s crash against the protections, a setback that ultimately will not force him to replace either the chassis or the power unit of his car. «This circuit leaves very little room for mistakes, and Charles was unlucky today. I am convinced that the team can fix its car for tomorrow and that we will both be able to push the maximum in qualifying, ”concluded Sainz.