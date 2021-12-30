One of the tricks that many users resort to to pay less for this service is to subscribe to Netflix through a VPN in other countries. As the Netflix account can be used equally anywhere in the world regardless of where it is signed up, many users save money through this trick or strategy. As we said, the Netflix catalog varies depending on the country in which it is contracted and now Russia wants to force the platform to broadcast 20 state television channels.

Is Netflix a live TV streaming service?

Russia seems to be being one of the strictest regulatory countries, as the country wants to force Netflix to become something that has not been seen until now: a live TV streaming service that caters to customers with at least 20 state television channels as of March 2022.

According to The Moscow Time, the Russian Internet and Television Regulatory Authority, Roskomnadzoradded the US service to its registry of “audiovisual services” on Tuesday. The services on this list must show “at least 20 state television channels in their portfolio, including the news television station NTV, the main general-interest station Channel One, and the Spas station of the Russian-Orthodox Church (« Saved » ), and critics say these and more channels are used for pro-government propaganda purposes. These requirements come into force as of March 2022 ”.