Helmut Marko recently stated that George Russell would be a very interesting option if he does not continue with Mercedes in 2022. However, the driver denies such a possibility and swears absolute loyalty to the German brand.

George Russell he has become one of the most highly regarded drivers on the current Formula 1 grid and even Fernando Alonso sees him as a future world champion. So are many other members of the grid, although the future of the Brit seems invariably linked to Mercedes.

In any case, Helmut Marko recently claimed that the still pilot of Williams It could be an interesting option for Red Bull in 2022, something that the pilot himself has been responsible for nipping in the bud.

“It is good to receive positive comments or the interest of other teams, but my only loyalty is to Mercedes”

“There is no way I will be driving Red Bull next year. I am a Mercedes driver. Mercedes has been by my side throughout my career. As a young driver, Mercedes has given me many opportunities, ”says Russell. “Of course, it’s nice to get positive feedback from the Formula 1 scene or to hear about the interest from other teams, but my only loyalty is to Mercedes.”

The agreement with Mercedes

What does have signs of becoming real is his final arrival in Mercedes as a companion of Lewis hamilton in 2022. Something that many in the paddock They take it for granted, but for the moment it will not be confirmed.

«In the Spa race it would be the earliest possible moment, but certainly not before. These kinds of things take time. And we have to decide at the right time, which has not yet come, “says Russell.

Therefore, it is not expected that Russell will know his future before the end of August, something that he claims he is not thinking about right now. «This season is very intense for everyone, for the teams and also for the drivers. This decision about me is simply not a priority. We are not even in the middle of the season and we are already talking about the next one.

If the move is confirmed, it is very possible that Valtteri Bottas will go the other way and return to Williams, the team with which he started in the Formula 1 in 2013.