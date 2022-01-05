One of the most complete watches at a low price that we can find on the market. This Huawei Watch FIT has a huge 1.64-inch curved AMOLED screen with 326 ppi resolution. It is resistant up to 5 atmospheres, and has tracking for 96 different sports modes. The battery lasts up to 10 days of normal use, and it has GPS and blood oxygen measurement, as well as pulse. Its price is 59 euros .

As for the battery, its capacity is 247 mAh, offering a duration of up to 40 hours, in addition to being compatible with wireless charging. Its price is 199 euros A spectacular price for a watch with Wear OS and manufactured by Samsung. In addition, it is available at this price in black, white and pink.

Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS as an operating system. It has a 40mm dial, with a 450 x 450 pixel (321 ppi) AMOLED screen. Inside it has 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory. It measures the tension, the pulse and the oxygenation, and has resistance to 50 meters of depth.

HUAWEI Watch GT2 Sport

Another of the best-selling smartwatches on the market thanks to its excellent features and great design. It features a 46mm face, 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, tracking for 15 sports modes, GPS and GLONASS, and a battery that lasts up to two weeks of normal use. Its price is 109 euros.

Amazfit GTS 2e

One of the best balanced smartwatches offered Amazfit nowadays. With a premium aesthetic, this watch features a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen. It is capable of tracking in more than 90 sports modes, and it has resistance to 5 atmospheres of depth. The battery lasts up to 14 days of use, where we can use your GPS, heart rate measurement or blood oxygenation. Its price is 109 euros in the three colors in which it is available: black, green and gold, the latter with a pink strap.

Amazfit Bip U

Lastly, we have this cheap smartwatch with a multitude of functions. It has a 1.43-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 320 x 302 pixels. It is capable of tracking in more than 60 sports modes, including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, yoga, cricket, baseball, basketball, table tennis, badminton, free training, fishing and swimming in pool. In addition, it has a resistance to 5 atmospheres of depth, measurement of oxygenation in blood, and a battery that lasts 9 days of use. Its price is 37.79 euros if we apply the 10% discount code.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.