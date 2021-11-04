Getting rid of frizz and getting straight hair is a real odyssey, we know. A maze in which we test dozens of products and accessories that promise to eliminate that obnoxious frizz once and for all, sometimes with more success than others.

And if you are one of those who is tired of spending time in the bathroom with the iron, which although it is a really useful and versatile tool can sometimes be somewhat exasperating, it is still time to switch to the straightening brushes.

These electric brushes are designed to straighten hair and fight frizz, and currently on the market we have a wide variety of models. Today we are going to focus on a specific one that we have found lowered, the Rowenta Power Straight CF5820, by 52 euros 39 euros:





It is a straightening brush that fights against frizz by ion generation, which provides softness and shine to our hair (and leaving aside the hated static electricity). It also promises to stand out for its speed and effectiveness, since according to the brand its results are similar to the iron but in 33% less time.

It has 40 bristles in total to cover all the hair, combining two different types: some that emit heat and others that, with their ceramic coating, tighten the hair. The brush acts at a adjustable constant temperature, which can be 160 °, 180 ° or 200 °. According to Rowenta, it is designed to be used on all types of hair, even the most curly ones.

Rowenta Power Straight CF5820 ion generator straightening brush

